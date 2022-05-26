 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCPL Packaging Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.04 crore, up 29.95% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:07 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCPL Packaging are:

Net Sales at Rs 316.04 crore in March 2022 up 29.95% from Rs. 243.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2022 up 47.1% from Rs. 12.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.75 crore in March 2022 up 35.38% from Rs. 36.01 crore in March 2021.

TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 20.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.83 in March 2021.

TCPL Packaging shares closed at 735.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.91% returns over the last 6 months and 51.20% over the last 12 months.

TCPL Packaging
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 316.04 269.21 243.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 316.04 269.21 243.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 198.91 168.02 155.73
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.40 0.58 0.33
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.59 -4.45 -2.88
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 25.71 24.87 22.75
Depreciation 14.16 14.20 12.94
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 51.98 43.47 35.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.47 22.52 19.10
Other Income 7.12 6.39 3.97
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 34.59 28.91 23.07
Interest 9.32 8.35 8.19
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 25.27 20.55 14.88
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 25.27 20.55 14.88
Tax 6.76 6.50 2.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 18.51 14.05 12.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 18.51 14.05 12.59
Equity Share Capital 9.10 9.10 9.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.35 15.44 13.83
Diluted EPS 20.35 15.44 13.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.35 15.44 13.83
Diluted EPS 20.35 15.44 13.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
