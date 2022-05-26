TCPL Packaging Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 316.04 crore, up 29.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 316.04 crore in March 2022 up 29.95% from Rs. 243.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.51 crore in March 2022 up 47.1% from Rs. 12.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.75 crore in March 2022 up 35.38% from Rs. 36.01 crore in March 2021.

TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 20.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 13.83 in March 2021.

TCPL Packaging shares closed at 735.65 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.91% returns over the last 6 months and 51.20% over the last 12 months.