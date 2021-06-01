TCPL Packaging Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 243.20 crore, up 16.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 243.20 crore in March 2021 up 16.38% from Rs. 208.97 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.59 crore in March 2021 up 5.45% from Rs. 11.94 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 36.01 crore in March 2021 up 26.66% from Rs. 28.43 crore in March 2020.

TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 13.83 in March 2021 from Rs. 13.12 in March 2020.

TCPL Packaging shares closed at 492.20 on May 31, 2021 (BSE) and has given 31.57% returns over the last 6 months and 109.45% over the last 12 months.