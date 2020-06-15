TCPL Packaging Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 208.97 crore, up 1.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 208.97 crore in March 2020 up 1.35% from Rs. 206.18 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.94 crore in March 2020 up 112.67% from Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.43 crore in March 2020 up 25.24% from Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2019.

TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 13.12 in March 2020 from Rs. 6.17 in March 2019.

TCPL Packaging shares closed at 240.20 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.99% returns over the last 6 months and -33.21% over the last 12 months.