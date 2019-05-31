TCPL Packaging Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 206.18 crore, up 11.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.18 crore in March 2019 up 11.4% from Rs. 185.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.61 crore in March 2019 up 38.49% from Rs. 4.05 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.70 crore in March 2019 up 20.04% from Rs. 18.91 crore in March 2018.

TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 6.17 in March 2019 from Rs. 4.53 in March 2018.

TCPL Packaging shares closed at 395.00 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.48% returns over the last 6 months and -24.03% over the last 12 months.