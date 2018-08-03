TCPL Packaging standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 182.75 crore

TCPL Packaging has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 182.75 crore and a net profit of Rs 4.99 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 4.32 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 142.68 crore and net profit was Rs 3.09 crore, and other income Rs 4.24 crore.
TCPL Packaging shares closed at 484.05 on August 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -18.19% returns over the last 6 months and -18.19% over the last 12 months.
TCPL Packaging
Standalone Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
178.43
180.31
138.44
Other Operating Income
4.32
4.77
4.24
Total Income From Operations
182.75
185.08
142.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
111.80
108.07
80.63
Purchase of Traded Goods
--
--
--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
-1.31
0.41
-5.93
Power & Fuel
--
--
--
Employees Cost
17.26
18.22
16.38
Depreciation
8.41
8.93
9.14
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
31.58
40.29
30.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
15.01
9.16
11.48
Other Income
0.19
0.82
--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
15.20
9.98
11.48
Interest
7.41
5.83
6.75
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
7.79
4.15
4.73
Exceptional Items
--
--
--
P/L Before Tax
7.79
4.15
4.73
Tax
2.81
0.09
1.64
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
4.99
4.05
3.09
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
--
--
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
4.99
4.05
3.09
Equity Share Capital
9.10
9.10
8.70
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
5.48
4.53
3.56
Diluted EPS
5.48
4.53
3.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
5.48
4.53
3.56
Diluted EPS
5.48
4.53
3.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)