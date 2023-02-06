 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TCPL Packaging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.40 crore, up 33.13% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCPL Packaging are:

Net Sales at Rs 358.40 crore in December 2022 up 33.13% from Rs. 269.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.85 crore in December 2022 up 91.08% from Rs. 14.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.36 crore in December 2022 up 46.97% from Rs. 43.11 crore in December 2021.

TCPL Packaging
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 358.40 349.01 269.21
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 358.40 349.01 269.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 221.21 206.72 168.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.31 0.64 0.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.18 5.77 -4.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 31.19 28.09 24.87
Depreciation 15.05 15.01 14.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 52.17 51.69 43.47
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 37.29 41.09 22.52
Other Income 11.01 2.79 6.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.31 43.88 28.91
Interest 11.25 10.28 8.35
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 37.06 33.59 20.55
Exceptional Items -- 17.28 --
P/L Before Tax 37.06 50.87 20.55
Tax 10.21 10.32 6.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 26.85 40.55 14.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 26.85 40.55 14.05
Equity Share Capital 9.10 9.10 9.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.51 44.56 15.44
Diluted EPS 29.51 44.56 15.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 29.51 44.56 15.44
Diluted EPS 29.51 44.56 15.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited