    TCPL Packaging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.40 crore, up 33.13% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCPL Packaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 358.40 crore in December 2022 up 33.13% from Rs. 269.21 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.85 crore in December 2022 up 91.08% from Rs. 14.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.36 crore in December 2022 up 46.97% from Rs. 43.11 crore in December 2021.

    TCPL Packaging
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations358.40349.01269.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations358.40349.01269.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials221.21206.72168.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.310.640.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.185.77-4.45
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.1928.0924.87
    Depreciation15.0515.0114.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.1751.6943.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.2941.0922.52
    Other Income11.012.796.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.3143.8828.91
    Interest11.2510.288.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.0633.5920.55
    Exceptional Items--17.28--
    P/L Before Tax37.0650.8720.55
    Tax10.2110.326.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.8540.5514.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.8540.5514.05
    Equity Share Capital9.109.109.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.5144.5615.44
    Diluted EPS29.5144.5615.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS29.5144.5615.44
    Diluted EPS29.5144.5615.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
