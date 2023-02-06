TCPL Packaging Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 358.40 crore, up 33.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 358.40 crore in December 2022 up 33.13% from Rs. 269.21 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.85 crore in December 2022 up 91.08% from Rs. 14.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.36 crore in December 2022 up 46.97% from Rs. 43.11 crore in December 2021.

TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 29.51 in December 2022 from Rs. 15.44 in December 2021.

