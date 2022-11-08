English
    TCPL Packaging Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 361.73 crore, up 42.97% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCPL Packaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 361.73 crore in September 2022 up 42.97% from Rs. 253.01 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.57 crore in September 2022 up 273.15% from Rs. 10.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.91 crore in September 2022 up 64.41% from Rs. 36.44 crore in September 2021.

    TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 43.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 11.65 in September 2021.

    TCPL Packaging shares closed at 1,149.20 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 52.71% returns over the last 6 months and 109.29% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations361.73334.19253.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations361.73334.19253.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials213.68216.69152.58
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.64----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.40-12.06-1.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.9529.8925.12
    Depreciation15.8715.5113.57
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses55.5653.5740.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax41.6430.5922.48
    Other Income2.4011.820.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.0442.4122.87
    Interest11.3910.658.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.6431.7614.87
    Exceptional Items17.28----
    P/L Before Tax49.9231.7614.87
    Tax10.409.254.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.5222.5110.60
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.5222.5110.60
    Minority Interest0.05----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates39.5722.5110.60
    Equity Share Capital9.109.109.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.4324.7311.65
    Diluted EPS43.4324.7311.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.4324.7311.65
    Diluted EPS43.4324.7311.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
