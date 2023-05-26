English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TCPL Packaging Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 383.38 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 08:09 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCPL Packaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 383.38 crore in March 2023 up 18.64% from Rs. 323.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.31 crore in March 2023 up 43.82% from Rs. 16.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.56 crore in March 2023 up 37.47% from Rs. 47.69 crore in March 2022.

    TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 26.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.07 in March 2022.

    TCPL Packaging shares closed at 1,588.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.50% returns over the last 6 months and 115.89% over the last 12 months.

    TCPL Packaging
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations383.38370.07323.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations383.38370.07323.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials235.28227.25203.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.280.310.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.930.50-2.52
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost30.3033.3227.26
    Depreciation16.7815.7814.68
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.2156.2354.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.6136.6925.20
    Other Income11.179.757.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.7846.4433.01
    Interest13.0612.269.90
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax35.7234.1823.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax35.7234.1823.11
    Tax11.579.926.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.1524.2616.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.1524.2616.44
    Minority Interest0.160.200.46
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.3124.4616.90
    Equity Share Capital9.109.109.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.5426.6618.07
    Diluted EPS26.5426.6618.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.5426.6618.07
    Diluted EPS26.5426.6618.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #TCPL Packaging
    first published: May 26, 2023 08:01 pm