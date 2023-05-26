TCPL Packaging Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 383.38 crore, up 18.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 383.38 crore in March 2023 up 18.64% from Rs. 323.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.31 crore in March 2023 up 43.82% from Rs. 16.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.56 crore in March 2023 up 37.47% from Rs. 47.69 crore in March 2022.

TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 26.54 in March 2023 from Rs. 18.07 in March 2022.

TCPL Packaging shares closed at 1,588.20 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.50% returns over the last 6 months and 115.89% over the last 12 months.