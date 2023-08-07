English
    TCPL Packaging Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 363.76 crore, up 8.85% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCPL Packaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 363.76 crore in June 2023 up 8.85% from Rs. 334.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.78 crore in June 2023 up 5.65% from Rs. 22.51 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.94 crore in June 2023 up 6.94% from Rs. 57.92 crore in June 2022.

    TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 26.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.73 in June 2022.

    TCPL Packaging shares closed at 1,754.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.74% returns over the last 6 months and 73.48% over the last 12 months.

    TCPL Packaging
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations363.76383.38334.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations363.76383.38334.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials215.50235.28216.69
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.430.28--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.370.93-12.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost35.7630.3029.89
    Depreciation16.2716.7815.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.6262.2153.57
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.5437.6130.59
    Other Income8.1311.1711.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.6748.7842.41
    Interest13.5613.0610.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.1135.7231.76
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.1135.7231.76
    Tax8.5111.579.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities23.6024.1522.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period23.6024.1522.51
    Minority Interest0.180.16--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates23.7824.3122.51
    Equity Share Capital9.109.109.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.1326.5424.73
    Diluted EPS26.1326.5424.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.1326.5424.73
    Diluted EPS26.1326.5424.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 11:22 am

