TCPL Packaging Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 363.76 crore, up 8.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 363.76 crore in June 2023 up 8.85% from Rs. 334.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.78 crore in June 2023 up 5.65% from Rs. 22.51 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.94 crore in June 2023 up 6.94% from Rs. 57.92 crore in June 2022.

TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 26.13 in June 2023 from Rs. 24.73 in June 2022.

TCPL Packaging shares closed at 1,754.60 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.74% returns over the last 6 months and 73.48% over the last 12 months.