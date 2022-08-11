 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCPL Packaging Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 334.19 crore, up 49.94% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCPL Packaging are:

Net Sales at Rs 334.19 crore in June 2022 up 49.94% from Rs. 222.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.51 crore in June 2022 up 278.2% from Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.92 crore in June 2022 up 90.28% from Rs. 30.44 crore in June 2021.

TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 24.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.54 in June 2021.

TCPL Packaging shares closed at 1,043.50 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.25% returns over the last 6 months and 104.55% over the last 12 months.

TCPL Packaging
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 334.19 323.14 222.89
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 334.19 323.14 222.89
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 216.69 203.49 137.88
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.40 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -12.06 -2.52 -1.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 29.89 27.26 23.94
Depreciation 15.51 14.68 13.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 53.57 54.62 35.78
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.59 25.20 13.77
Other Income 11.82 7.81 3.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 42.41 33.01 17.11
Interest 10.65 9.90 7.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 31.76 23.11 9.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 31.76 23.11 9.41
Tax 9.25 6.67 3.46
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 22.51 16.44 5.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 22.51 16.44 5.95
Minority Interest -- 0.46 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.51 16.90 5.95
Equity Share Capital 9.10 9.10 9.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.73 18.07 6.54
Diluted EPS 24.73 18.07 6.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 24.73 18.07 6.54
Diluted EPS 24.73 18.07 6.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #TCPL Packaging
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
