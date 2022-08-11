TCPL Packaging Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 334.19 crore, up 49.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 334.19 crore in June 2022 up 49.94% from Rs. 222.89 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.51 crore in June 2022 up 278.2% from Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.92 crore in June 2022 up 90.28% from Rs. 30.44 crore in June 2021.

TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 24.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.54 in June 2021.

TCPL Packaging shares closed at 1,043.50 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.25% returns over the last 6 months and 104.55% over the last 12 months.