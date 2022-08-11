English
    TCPL Packaging Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 334.19 crore, up 49.94% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2022 / 10:28 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCPL Packaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 334.19 crore in June 2022 up 49.94% from Rs. 222.89 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.51 crore in June 2022 up 278.2% from Rs. 5.95 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.92 crore in June 2022 up 90.28% from Rs. 30.44 crore in June 2021.

    TCPL Packaging EPS has increased to Rs. 24.73 in June 2022 from Rs. 6.54 in June 2021.

    TCPL Packaging shares closed at 1,043.50 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 68.25% returns over the last 6 months and 104.55% over the last 12 months.

    TCPL Packaging
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations334.19323.14222.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations334.19323.14222.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials216.69203.49137.88
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.40--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.06-2.52-1.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost29.8927.2623.94
    Depreciation15.5114.6813.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses53.5754.6235.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.5925.2013.77
    Other Income11.827.813.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.4133.0117.11
    Interest10.659.907.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax31.7623.119.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax31.7623.119.41
    Tax9.256.673.46
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.5116.445.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.5116.445.95
    Minority Interest--0.46--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.5116.905.95
    Equity Share Capital9.109.109.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.7318.076.54
    Diluted EPS24.7318.076.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.7318.076.54
    Diluted EPS24.7318.076.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Printing & Stationery #Results #TCPL Packaging
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
