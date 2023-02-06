 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCPL Packaging Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 370.07 crore, up 36.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 06, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCPL Packaging are:

Net Sales at Rs 370.07 crore in December 2022 up 36.24% from Rs. 271.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.46 crore in December 2022 up 76.11% from Rs. 13.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.22 crore in December 2022 up 43.73% from Rs. 43.29 crore in December 2021.

TCPL Packaging
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 370.07 361.73 271.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 370.07 361.73 271.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 227.25 213.68 169.27
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.31 0.64 0.58
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.50 4.40 -4.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 33.32 29.95 25.22
Depreciation 15.78 15.87 14.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 56.23 55.56 43.90
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.69 41.64 22.55
Other Income 9.75 2.40 6.39
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.44 44.04 28.94
Interest 12.26 11.39 8.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 34.18 32.64 20.37
Exceptional Items -- 17.28 --
P/L Before Tax 34.18 49.92 20.37
Tax 9.92 10.40 6.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 24.26 39.52 13.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 24.26 39.52 13.87
Minority Interest 0.20 0.05 0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 24.46 39.57 13.89
Equity Share Capital 9.10 9.10 9.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.66 43.43 15.25
Diluted EPS 26.66 43.43 15.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 26.66 43.43 15.25
Diluted EPS 26.66 43.43 15.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited