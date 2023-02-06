TCPL Packaging Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 370.07 crore, up 36.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 370.07 crore in December 2022 up 36.24% from Rs. 271.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.46 crore in December 2022 up 76.11% from Rs. 13.89 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.22 crore in December 2022 up 43.73% from Rs. 43.29 crore in December 2021.