English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TCPL Packaging Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 370.07 crore, up 36.24% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCPL Packaging are:

    Net Sales at Rs 370.07 crore in December 2022 up 36.24% from Rs. 271.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.46 crore in December 2022 up 76.11% from Rs. 13.89 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.22 crore in December 2022 up 43.73% from Rs. 43.29 crore in December 2021.

    TCPL Packaging
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations370.07361.73271.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations370.07361.73271.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials227.25213.68169.27
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.310.640.58
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.504.40-4.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost33.3229.9525.22
    Depreciation15.7815.8714.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses56.2355.5643.90
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.6941.6422.55
    Other Income9.752.406.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.4444.0428.94
    Interest12.2611.398.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.1832.6420.37
    Exceptional Items--17.28--
    P/L Before Tax34.1849.9220.37
    Tax9.9210.406.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities24.2639.5213.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period24.2639.5213.87
    Minority Interest0.200.050.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates24.4639.5713.89
    Equity Share Capital9.109.109.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.6643.4315.25
    Diluted EPS26.6643.4315.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS26.6643.4315.25
    Diluted EPS26.6643.4315.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited