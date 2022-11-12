TCNS Clothing C Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.51 crore, up 46.48% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 350.51 crore in September 2022 up 46.48% from Rs. 239.29 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2022 down 31.04% from Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.92 crore in September 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 45.10 crore in September 2021.
TCNS Clothing C EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in September 2021.
TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 590.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.10% returns over the last 6 months and -27.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|TCNS Clothing Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|350.51
|276.39
|239.29
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|350.51
|276.39
|239.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|142.13
|164.61
|85.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.68
|4.27
|3.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-36.04
|-83.37
|0.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|47.53
|47.12
|36.19
|Depreciation
|27.11
|25.66
|22.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|96.96
|73.78
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.11
|38.68
|83.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.03
|5.66
|8.13
|Other Income
|1.78
|6.63
|14.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.81
|12.28
|23.00
|Interest
|10.76
|9.69
|8.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|10.06
|2.59
|14.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|10.06
|2.59
|14.11
|Tax
|2.42
|0.16
|3.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|7.64
|2.44
|11.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|7.64
|2.44
|11.07
|Equity Share Capital
|12.33
|12.33
|12.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.20
|0.38
|1.74
|Diluted EPS
|1.17
|0.37
|1.70
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.20
|0.38
|1.74
|Diluted EPS
|1.17
|0.37
|1.70
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited