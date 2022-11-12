TCNS Clothing C Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.51 crore, up 46.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 350.51 crore in September 2022 up 46.48% from Rs. 239.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2022 down 31.04% from Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.92 crore in September 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 45.10 crore in September 2021.

TCNS Clothing C EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in September 2021.

TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 590.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.10% returns over the last 6 months and -27.88% over the last 12 months.