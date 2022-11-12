 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCNS Clothing C Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.51 crore, up 46.48% Y-o-Y

Nov 12, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:

Net Sales at Rs 350.51 crore in September 2022 up 46.48% from Rs. 239.29 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2022 down 31.04% from Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.92 crore in September 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 45.10 crore in September 2021.

TCNS Clothing C EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in September 2021.

TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 590.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.10% returns over the last 6 months and -27.88% over the last 12 months.

TCNS Clothing Co
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 350.51 276.39 239.29
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 350.51 276.39 239.29
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 142.13 164.61 85.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.68 4.27 3.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -36.04 -83.37 0.23
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.53 47.12 36.19
Depreciation 27.11 25.66 22.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 96.96 73.78 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.11 38.68 83.56
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.03 5.66 8.13
Other Income 1.78 6.63 14.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.81 12.28 23.00
Interest 10.76 9.69 8.88
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.06 2.59 14.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.06 2.59 14.11
Tax 2.42 0.16 3.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.64 2.44 11.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.64 2.44 11.07
Equity Share Capital 12.33 12.33 12.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 0.38 1.74
Diluted EPS 1.17 0.37 1.70
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.20 0.38 1.74
Diluted EPS 1.17 0.37 1.70
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:40 pm
