    TCNS Clothing C Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 350.51 crore, up 46.48% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 350.51 crore in September 2022 up 46.48% from Rs. 239.29 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.64 crore in September 2022 down 31.04% from Rs. 11.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 47.92 crore in September 2022 up 6.25% from Rs. 45.10 crore in September 2021.

    TCNS Clothing C EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in September 2021.

    TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 590.10 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.10% returns over the last 6 months and -27.88% over the last 12 months.

    TCNS Clothing Co
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations350.51276.39239.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations350.51276.39239.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials142.13164.6185.76
    Purchase of Traded Goods8.684.273.32
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.04-83.370.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.5347.1236.19
    Depreciation27.1125.6622.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses96.9673.78--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.1138.6883.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.035.668.13
    Other Income1.786.6314.87
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.8112.2823.00
    Interest10.769.698.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.062.5914.11
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.062.5914.11
    Tax2.420.163.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.642.4411.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.642.4411.07
    Equity Share Capital12.3312.3312.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.200.381.74
    Diluted EPS1.170.371.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.200.381.74
    Diluted EPS1.170.371.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 06:40 pm