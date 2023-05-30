TCNS Clothing C Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.56 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.56 crore in March 2023 up 14.56% from Rs. 234.42 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.12 crore in March 2023 down 384.43% from Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2023 down 61.57% from Rs. 31.93 crore in March 2022.

TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 413.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.19% returns over the last 6 months and -27.91% over the last 12 months.