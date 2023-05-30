English
    TCNS Clothing C Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.56 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 268.56 crore in March 2023 up 14.56% from Rs. 234.42 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.12 crore in March 2023 down 384.43% from Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2023 down 61.57% from Rs. 31.93 crore in March 2022.

    TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 413.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.19% returns over the last 6 months and -27.91% over the last 12 months.

    TCNS Clothing Co
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations268.56306.14234.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations268.56306.14234.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials151.54119.33123.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.809.434.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-51.22-31.73-55.39
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost46.5545.5340.75
    Depreciation38.6429.4228.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses71.7174.95--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.7148.93100.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-30.1710.28-8.96
    Other Income3.803.8012.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.3714.083.20
    Interest18.2113.3710.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-44.580.72-7.62
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-44.580.72-7.62
    Tax-16.460.21-1.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-28.120.50-5.81
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-28.120.50-5.81
    Equity Share Capital12.3512.3412.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.400.08-0.91
    Diluted EPS-4.400.08-0.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.400.08-0.91
    Diluted EPS-4.400.08-0.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 10:00 am