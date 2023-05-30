TCNS Clothing C Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 268.56 crore, up 14.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 268.56 crore in March 2023 up 14.56% from Rs. 234.42 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 28.12 crore in March 2023 down 384.43% from Rs. 5.81 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.27 crore in March 2023 down 61.57% from Rs. 31.93 crore in March 2022.
TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 413.30 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.19% returns over the last 6 months and -27.91% over the last 12 months.
|TCNS Clothing Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|268.56
|306.14
|234.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|268.56
|306.14
|234.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|151.54
|119.33
|123.96
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.80
|9.43
|4.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-51.22
|-31.73
|-55.39
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|46.55
|45.53
|40.75
|Depreciation
|38.64
|29.42
|28.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|71.71
|74.95
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|38.71
|48.93
|100.93
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-30.17
|10.28
|-8.96
|Other Income
|3.80
|3.80
|12.16
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.37
|14.08
|3.20
|Interest
|18.21
|13.37
|10.82
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-44.58
|0.72
|-7.62
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-44.58
|0.72
|-7.62
|Tax
|-16.46
|0.21
|-1.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-28.12
|0.50
|-5.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-28.12
|0.50
|-5.81
|Equity Share Capital
|12.35
|12.34
|12.32
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.40
|0.08
|-0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-4.40
|0.08
|-0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.40
|0.08
|-0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-4.40
|0.08
|-0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited