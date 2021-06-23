MARKET NEWS

TCNS Clothing C Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 221.09 crore, up 0.86% Y-o-Y

June 23, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:

Net Sales at Rs 221.09 crore in March 2021 up 0.86% from Rs. 219.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021 up 116.29% from Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.05 crore in March 2021 up 852.44% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2020.

TCNS Clothing C EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.71 in March 2020.

TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 592.65 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.19% returns over the last 6 months and 52.41% over the last 12 months.

TCNS Clothing Co
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations221.09237.90219.21
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations221.09237.90219.21
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials60.4970.57119.90
Purchase of Traded Goods6.380.302.56
Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.1921.74-30.18
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost31.8625.7838.34
Depreciation24.9419.4231.28
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses53.39--58.49
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses18.8481.0534.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.0119.03-36.08
Other Income18.114.939.11
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.1123.96-26.97
Interest11.427.049.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.6916.92-36.48
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.6916.92-36.48
Tax0.824.26-12.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.8712.66-23.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.8712.66-23.77
Equity Share Capital12.3112.3012.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.612.12-3.71
Diluted EPS0.602.12-3.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.612.12-3.71
Diluted EPS0.602.12-3.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TCNS Clothing C #TCNS Clothing Co #Textiles - General
first published: Jun 23, 2021 08:55 am

