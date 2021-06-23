TCNS Clothing C Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 221.09 crore, up 0.86% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2021 / 08:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 221.09 crore in March 2021 up 0.86% from Rs. 219.21 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021 up 116.29% from Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.05 crore in March 2021 up 852.44% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2020.
TCNS Clothing C EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.71 in March 2020.
TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 592.65 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.19% returns over the last 6 months and 52.41% over the last 12 months.
|TCNS Clothing Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|221.09
|237.90
|219.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|221.09
|237.90
|219.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|60.49
|70.57
|119.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.38
|0.30
|2.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|27.19
|21.74
|-30.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|31.86
|25.78
|38.34
|Depreciation
|24.94
|19.42
|31.28
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|53.39
|--
|58.49
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|18.84
|81.05
|34.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.01
|19.03
|-36.08
|Other Income
|18.11
|4.93
|9.11
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|16.11
|23.96
|-26.97
|Interest
|11.42
|7.04
|9.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.69
|16.92
|-36.48
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.69
|16.92
|-36.48
|Tax
|0.82
|4.26
|-12.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.87
|12.66
|-23.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.87
|12.66
|-23.77
|Equity Share Capital
|12.31
|12.30
|12.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|2.12
|-3.71
|Diluted EPS
|0.60
|2.12
|-3.71
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.61
|2.12
|-3.71
|Diluted EPS
|0.60
|2.12
|-3.71
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited