TCNS Clothing C Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 221.09 crore, up 0.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.09 crore in March 2021 up 0.86% from Rs. 219.21 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.87 crore in March 2021 up 116.29% from Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.05 crore in March 2021 up 852.44% from Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2020.

TCNS Clothing C EPS has increased to Rs. 0.61 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.71 in March 2020.

TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 592.65 on June 22, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.19% returns over the last 6 months and 52.41% over the last 12 months.