TCNS Clothing C Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 219.21 crore, down 24.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 219.21 crore in March 2020 down 24.58% from Rs. 290.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2020 down 172.74% from Rs. 32.68 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2020 down 89.65% from Rs. 41.63 crore in March 2019.

TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 390.55 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.30% returns over the last 6 months and -51.59% over the last 12 months.