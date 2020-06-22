TCNS Clothing C Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 219.21 crore, down 24.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 219.21 crore in March 2020 down 24.58% from Rs. 290.66 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 23.77 crore in March 2020 down 172.74% from Rs. 32.68 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.31 crore in March 2020 down 89.65% from Rs. 41.63 crore in March 2019.
TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 390.55 on June 19, 2020 (NSE) and has given -36.30% returns over the last 6 months and -51.59% over the last 12 months.
|TCNS Clothing Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|219.21
|328.99
|290.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|219.21
|328.99
|290.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|119.90
|103.99
|122.81
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.56
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-30.18
|2.03
|-12.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|38.34
|41.54
|34.62
|Depreciation
|31.28
|24.84
|6.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|58.49
|75.82
|55.37
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|34.91
|37.75
|50.79
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-36.08
|43.02
|33.64
|Other Income
|9.11
|7.16
|1.65
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.97
|50.18
|35.29
|Interest
|9.51
|9.89
|0.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.48
|40.29
|34.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.48
|40.29
|34.96
|Tax
|-12.71
|-14.74
|2.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-23.77
|55.03
|32.68
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-23.77
|55.03
|32.68
|Equity Share Capital
|12.30
|12.29
|12.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.71
|8.60
|5.21
|Diluted EPS
|-3.71
|8.35
|5.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.71
|8.60
|5.21
|Diluted EPS
|-3.71
|8.35
|5.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 22, 2020 09:06 am