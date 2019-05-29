TCNS Clothing C Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 290.66 crore, up 192.34% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 290.66 crore in March 2019 up 192.34% from Rs. 99.42 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.68 crore in March 2019 up 50.06% from Rs. 21.78 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.63 crore in March 2019 up 22.26% from Rs. 34.05 crore in March 2018.
TCNS Clothing C EPS has increased to Rs. 5.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.
TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 744.25 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.37% returns over the last 6 months
|
|TCNS Clothing Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|290.66
|300.20
|99.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|290.66
|300.20
|99.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|122.81
|104.48
|-56.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-12.91
|-9.88
|-0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|34.62
|37.89
|33.89
|Depreciation
|6.34
|5.50
|5.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|55.37
|62.67
|-155.56
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|50.79
|54.38
|246.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.64
|45.16
|27.23
|Other Income
|1.65
|2.12
|1.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|35.29
|47.28
|28.97
|Interest
|0.33
|0.05
|0.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|34.96
|47.23
|28.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|34.96
|47.23
|28.81
|Tax
|2.27
|10.16
|7.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|32.68
|37.07
|21.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|32.68
|37.07
|21.78
|Equity Share Capital
|12.27
|12.26
|11.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|395.97
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.21
|5.88
|--
|Diluted EPS
|5.12
|5.81
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.21
|5.88
|--
|Diluted EPS
|5.12
|5.81
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited