TCNS Clothing C Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 290.66 crore, up 192.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.66 crore in March 2019 up 192.34% from Rs. 99.42 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.68 crore in March 2019 up 50.06% from Rs. 21.78 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.63 crore in March 2019 up 22.26% from Rs. 34.05 crore in March 2018.

TCNS Clothing C EPS has increased to Rs. 5.21 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2018.

TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 744.25 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 9.37% returns over the last 6 months