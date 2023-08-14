English
    TCNS Clothing C Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 244.07 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:

    Net Sales at Rs 244.07 crore in June 2023 down 11.7% from Rs. 276.39 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.98 crore in June 2023 down 1617.36% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.59 crore in June 2023 down 114.73% from Rs. 37.94 crore in June 2022.

    TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 430.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.93% returns over the last 6 months and -28.08% over the last 12 months.

    TCNS Clothing Co
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations244.07268.56276.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations244.07268.56276.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials88.82151.54164.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.332.804.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.69-51.22-83.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.6246.5547.12
    Depreciation29.4838.6425.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--71.7173.78
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses114.8838.7138.68
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.76-30.175.66
    Other Income4.693.806.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-35.07-26.3712.28
    Interest14.2118.219.69
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-49.28-44.582.59
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-49.28-44.582.59
    Tax-12.30-16.460.16
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-36.98-28.122.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-36.98-28.122.44
    Equity Share Capital12.6312.3512.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.87-4.400.38
    Diluted EPS-5.87-4.400.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-5.87-4.400.38
    Diluted EPS-5.87-4.400.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TCNS Clothing C #TCNS Clothing Co #Textiles - General
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

