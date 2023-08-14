TCNS Clothing C Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 244.07 crore, down 11.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.07 crore in June 2023 down 11.7% from Rs. 276.39 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.98 crore in June 2023 down 1617.36% from Rs. 2.44 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.59 crore in June 2023 down 114.73% from Rs. 37.94 crore in June 2022.

TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 430.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.93% returns over the last 6 months and -28.08% over the last 12 months.