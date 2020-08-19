TCNS Clothing C Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.42 crore, down 88.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.42 crore in June 2020 down 88.41% from Rs. 279.63 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.33 crore in June 2020 down 321.41% from Rs. 20.47 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.11 crore in June 2020 down 143.25% from Rs. 60.37 crore in June 2019.

TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 348.10 on August 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.48% returns over the last 6 months and -52.28% over the last 12 months.