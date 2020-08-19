TCNS Clothing C Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.42 crore, down 88.41% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 32.42 crore in June 2020 down 88.41% from Rs. 279.63 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.33 crore in June 2020 down 321.41% from Rs. 20.47 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.11 crore in June 2020 down 143.25% from Rs. 60.37 crore in June 2019.
TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 348.10 on August 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.48% returns over the last 6 months and -52.28% over the last 12 months.
|TCNS Clothing Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|32.42
|219.21
|279.63
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|32.42
|219.21
|279.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|24.70
|119.90
|119.77
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.89
|2.56
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.62
|-30.18
|-28.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|32.76
|38.34
|37.03
|Depreciation
|25.19
|31.28
|23.22
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|11.97
|58.49
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|14.41
|34.91
|92.89
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-67.88
|-36.08
|34.92
|Other Income
|16.59
|9.11
|2.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-51.30
|-26.97
|37.15
|Interest
|9.14
|9.51
|9.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-60.43
|-36.48
|27.91
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-60.43
|-36.48
|27.91
|Tax
|-15.11
|-12.71
|7.44
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-45.33
|-23.77
|20.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-45.33
|-23.77
|20.47
|Equity Share Capital
|12.30
|12.30
|12.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.12
|-3.71
|3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-7.12
|-3.71
|3.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.12
|-3.71
|3.34
|Diluted EPS
|-7.12
|-3.71
|3.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:11 am