Last Updated : Aug 19, 2020 09:26 AM IST

TCNS Clothing C Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 32.42 crore, down 88.41% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:

Net Sales at Rs 32.42 crore in June 2020 down 88.41% from Rs. 279.63 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 45.33 crore in June 2020 down 321.41% from Rs. 20.47 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.11 crore in June 2020 down 143.25% from Rs. 60.37 crore in June 2019.

TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 348.10 on August 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -37.48% returns over the last 6 months and -52.28% over the last 12 months.

TCNS Clothing Co
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations32.42219.21279.63
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations32.42219.21279.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials24.70119.90119.77
Purchase of Traded Goods0.892.56--
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-9.62-30.18-28.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost32.7638.3437.03
Depreciation25.1931.2823.22
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses11.9758.49--
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses14.4134.9192.89
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-67.88-36.0834.92
Other Income16.599.112.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-51.30-26.9737.15
Interest9.149.519.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-60.43-36.4827.91
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-60.43-36.4827.91
Tax-15.11-12.717.44
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-45.33-23.7720.47
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-45.33-23.7720.47
Equity Share Capital12.3012.3012.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.12-3.713.34
Diluted EPS-7.12-3.713.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-7.12-3.713.34
Diluted EPS-7.12-3.713.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 19, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TCNS Clothing C #TCNS Clothing Co #Textiles - General

