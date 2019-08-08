TCNS Clothing C Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 279.63 crore, up 18.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 279.63 crore in June 2019 up 18.19% from Rs. 236.60 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.47 crore in June 2019 up 0.09% from Rs. 20.45 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.37 crore in June 2019 up 94.68% from Rs. 31.01 crore in June 2018.

TCNS Clothing C EPS has increased to Rs. 3.34 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.26 in June 2018.

TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 678.55 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -6.26% returns over the last 6 months and 5.79% over the last 12 months.