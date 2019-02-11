TCNS Clothing C Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 300.20 crore, up 22.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 300.20 crore in December 2018 up 22.31% from Rs. 245.43 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.07 crore in December 2018 up 35.38% from Rs. 27.38 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.78 crore in December 2018 up 30.42% from Rs. 40.47 crore in December 2017.

TCNS Clothing C EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.55 in December 2017.

TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 719.85 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.98% returns over the last 6 months and 9.21% over the last 12 months.