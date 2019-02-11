TCNS Clothing C Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 300.20 crore, up 22.31% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCNS Clothing Co are:
Net Sales at Rs 300.20 crore in December 2018 up 22.31% from Rs. 245.43 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.07 crore in December 2018 up 35.38% from Rs. 27.38 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.78 crore in December 2018 up 30.42% from Rs. 40.47 crore in December 2017.
TCNS Clothing C EPS has increased to Rs. 5.88 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.55 in December 2017.
TCNS Clothing C shares closed at 719.85 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.98% returns over the last 6 months and 9.21% over the last 12 months.
|
|TCNS Clothing Co
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|300.20
|320.50
|245.43
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|300.20
|320.50
|245.43
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|104.48
|115.90
|101.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-9.88
|-6.15
|-21.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|37.89
|37.41
|31.85
|Depreciation
|5.50
|5.28
|4.16
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|62.67
|66.19
|51.14
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|54.38
|50.15
|42.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|45.16
|51.72
|36.09
|Other Income
|2.12
|1.93
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|47.28
|53.65
|36.31
|Interest
|0.05
|0.07
|0.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|47.23
|53.57
|36.19
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|47.23
|53.57
|36.19
|Tax
|10.16
|12.35
|8.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|37.07
|41.23
|27.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|37.07
|41.23
|27.38
|Equity Share Capital
|12.26
|12.26
|11.27
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.88
|6.54
|4.55
|Diluted EPS
|5.81
|6.48
|4.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|5.88
|6.54
|4.55
|Diluted EPS
|5.81
|6.48
|4.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited