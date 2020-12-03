PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TCM Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 50.74% Y-o-Y

Dec 3, 2020 / 09:11 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCM are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in September 2020 down 50.74% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020 down 930.19% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020 down 700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

TCM shares closed at 51.00 on December 02, 2020 (BSE)

TCM
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations0.170.070.35
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.170.070.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.480.070.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.47-0.040.03
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.120.050.06
Depreciation0.010.000.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.170.120.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.11-0.02
Other Income0.010.130.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.020.02
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.130.020.02
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.130.020.02
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.130.020.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.130.020.02
Equity Share Capital3.403.403.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.380.040.05
Diluted EPS-0.380.040.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.380.040.05
Diluted EPS-0.380.040.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #TCM
first published: Dec 3, 2020 09:11 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

Coronavirus Essential | UK to begin vaccinations next week with the Pfizer vaccine; Survey says 59% Indians sceptical about the shots

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.