TCM Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore, down 50.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.17 crore in September 2020 down 50.74% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2020 down 930.19% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020 down 700% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019.

TCM shares closed at 51.00 on December 02, 2020 (BSE)