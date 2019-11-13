TCM Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 5818.64% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCM are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in September 2019 up 5818.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 up 122.08% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018.
TCM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2018.
TCM shares closed at 48.45 on November 05, 2019 (BSE)
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 13, 2019 03:35 pm