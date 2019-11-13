TCM Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore, up 5818.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.35 crore in September 2019 up 5818.64% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 up 122.08% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2019 up 128.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018.

TCM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2018.

TCM shares closed at 48.45 on November 05, 2019 (BSE)