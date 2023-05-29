TCM Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, up 248.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in March 2023 up 248.15% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 66.3% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 88.03% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.

TCM shares closed at 34.73 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.86% returns over the last 6 months and -12.85% over the last 12 months.