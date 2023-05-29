TCM Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore, up 248.15% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCM are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.72 crore in March 2023 up 248.15% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2023 up 66.3% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2023 up 88.03% from Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022.
TCM shares closed at 34.73 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.86% returns over the last 6 months and -12.85% over the last 12 months.
|TCM
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.72
|0.79
|1.36
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.72
|0.79
|1.36
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.67
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.84
|0.97
|0.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.17
|-0.42
|0.54
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.25
|0.75
|0.17
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.49
|0.55
|1.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-1.06
|-1.68
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.05
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-1.01
|-1.18
|Interest
|0.26
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.41
|-1.01
|-1.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.41
|-1.01
|-1.18
|Tax
|-0.02
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|-1.01
|-1.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|-1.01
|-1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|7.48
|7.48
|3.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-1.35
|-3.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-1.35
|-3.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|-1.35
|-3.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|-1.35
|-3.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited