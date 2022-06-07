TCM Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 51.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2022 down 51.64% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022 down 975.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022 down 1562.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

TCM shares closed at 32.60 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.71% returns over the last 6 months and -17.97% over the last 12 months.