TCM Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 51.64% Y-o-Y
June 07, 2022 / 10:00 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCM are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2022 down 51.64% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2022 down 975.82% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2022 down 1562.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.
TCM shares closed at 32.60 on June 06, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.71% returns over the last 6 months and -17.97% over the last 12 months.
|TCM
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.36
|0.11
|2.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.36
|0.11
|2.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.61
|0.20
|1.83
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.54
|-0.04
|-0.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.17
|0.16
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.71
|0.32
|1.35
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.68
|-0.56
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.51
|--
|0.38
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.18
|-0.56
|0.07
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.18
|-0.56
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.18
|-0.56
|0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.18
|-0.56
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.18
|-0.56
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.40
|3.40
|3.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.47
|-1.63
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-3.47
|-1.63
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.47
|-1.63
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-3.47
|-1.63
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited