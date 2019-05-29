TCM Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2019 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 down 28.49% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2019 down 27.27% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2018.

TCM shares closed at 47.75 on March 26, 2019 (BSE)