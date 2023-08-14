TCM Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore, up 1207.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.21 crore in June 2023 up 1207.8% from Rs. 0.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 103.69% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 up 104.9% from Rs. 1.02 crore in June 2022.

TCM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in June 2022.

TCM shares closed at 37.94 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.27% returns over the last 6 months and -10.41% over the last 12 months.