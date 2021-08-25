TCM Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore, up 1468.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.12 crore in June 2021 up 1468.58% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021 up 1426.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2021 up 1100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2020.

TCM EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

TCM shares closed at 56.55 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 30.00% returns over the last 6 months and 27.65% over the last 12 months.