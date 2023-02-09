 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 630.4% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCM are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 630.4% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

TCM
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.79 1.09 0.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.79 1.09 0.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.97 1.27 0.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.42 -0.56 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.75 0.32 0.16
Depreciation 0.01 0.15 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.55 0.34 0.32
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.06 -0.43 -0.56
Other Income 0.05 0.21 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.01 -0.22 -0.56
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.01 -0.22 -0.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.01 -0.22 -0.56
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.01 -0.22 -0.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.01 -0.22 -0.56
Equity Share Capital 7.48 7.48 3.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.35 -0.30 -1.63
Diluted EPS -1.35 -0.30 -1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.35 -0.30 -1.63
Diluted EPS -1.35 -0.30 -1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited