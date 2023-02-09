TCM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 630.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 630.4% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

TCM shares closed at 33.90 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.70% returns over the last 6 months and -21.24% over the last 12 months.