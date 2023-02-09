TCM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 630.4% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCM are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 630.4% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.
TCM shares closed at 33.90 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.70% returns over the last 6 months and -21.24% over the last 12 months.
|TCM
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.79
|1.09
|0.11
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.79
|1.09
|0.11
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.97
|1.27
|0.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.42
|-0.56
|-0.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.75
|0.32
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.15
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.34
|0.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.06
|-0.43
|-0.56
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.21
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|-0.22
|-0.56
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.01
|-0.22
|-0.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.01
|-0.22
|-0.56
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.01
|-0.22
|-0.56
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.01
|-0.22
|-0.56
|Equity Share Capital
|7.48
|7.48
|3.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-0.30
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|-0.30
|-1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.35
|-0.30
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.35
|-0.30
|-1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited