    TCM Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 630.4% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 630.4% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2022 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.00 crore in December 2022 down 81.82% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2021.

    TCM
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.791.090.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.791.090.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.971.270.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.42-0.56-0.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.750.320.16
    Depreciation0.010.150.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.340.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.06-0.43-0.56
    Other Income0.050.21--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.01-0.22-0.56
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.01-0.22-0.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.01-0.22-0.56
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.01-0.22-0.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.01-0.22-0.56
    Equity Share Capital7.487.483.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.35-0.30-1.63
    Diluted EPS-1.35-0.30-1.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.35-0.30-1.63
    Diluted EPS-1.35-0.30-1.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
