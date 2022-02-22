TCM Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 90.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 90.96% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021 down 233.68% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021 down 231.03% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020.

TCM shares closed at 56.00 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)