MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

TCM Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 233.56% Y-o-Y

February 19, 2021 / 12:47 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCM are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2020 up 233.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020 up 1384.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020 up 1342.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

TCM EPS has increased to Rs. 2.52 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

Close

TCM shares closed at 39.70 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)

TCM
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1.200.170.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.200.170.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.270.480.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.24-0.47-0.08
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.170.120.05
Depreciation0.010.010.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.180.170.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.82-0.14-0.07
Other Income0.040.01--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.86-0.13-0.07
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.86-0.13-0.07
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.86-0.13-0.07
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.86-0.13-0.07
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.86-0.13-0.07
Equity Share Capital3.403.403.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.52-0.38-0.20
Diluted EPS2.52-0.38-0.20
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.52-0.38-0.20
Diluted EPS2.52-0.38-0.20
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #TCM
first published: Feb 19, 2021 12:44 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

Coronavirus Essential | 3 Maharashtra cities likely to face stricter curbs; India to test travellers from Brazil, South Africa, UK

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.