TCM Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCM are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 835.55% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 down 650% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.
TCM shares closed at 49.85 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.41% returns over the last 6 months and 5.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|TCM
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.02
|0.62
|0.97
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.02
|0.62
|0.97
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.27
|1.95
|0.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.56
|-1.24
|-0.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.41
|0.26
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.19
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.37
|0.77
|0.62
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.66
|-1.14
|-0.07
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-1.13
|-0.07
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-1.13
|-0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.64
|-1.13
|-0.07
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.64
|-1.13
|-0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.64
|-1.13
|-0.07
|Minority Interest
|0.02
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.62
|-1.13
|-0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|7.48
|7.48
|3.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|-1.51
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|-1.51
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.83
|-1.51
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.83
|-1.51
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited