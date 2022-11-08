 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCM Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCM are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 835.55% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 down 650% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

TCM shares closed at 49.85 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.41% returns over the last 6 months and 5.01% over the last 12 months.

TCM
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.02 0.62 0.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.02 0.62 0.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.27 1.95 0.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.56 -1.24 -0.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.41 0.26 0.46
Depreciation 0.19 0.01 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.37 0.77 0.62
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.66 -1.14 -0.07
Other Income 0.02 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 -1.13 -0.07
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.64 -1.13 -0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.64 -1.13 -0.07
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.64 -1.13 -0.07
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.64 -1.13 -0.07
Minority Interest 0.02 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.62 -1.13 -0.07
Equity Share Capital 7.48 7.48 3.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 -1.51 -0.19
Diluted EPS -0.83 -1.51 -0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.83 -1.51 -0.19
Diluted EPS -0.83 -1.51 -0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm
