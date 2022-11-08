English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TCM Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 835.55% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 down 650% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

    TCM shares closed at 49.85 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.41% returns over the last 6 months and 5.01% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    TCM
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.020.620.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.020.620.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.271.950.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.56-1.24-0.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.410.260.46
    Depreciation0.190.010.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.370.770.62
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.66-1.14-0.07
    Other Income0.020.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.64-1.13-0.07
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.64-1.13-0.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.64-1.13-0.07
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.64-1.13-0.07
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.64-1.13-0.07
    Minority Interest0.02----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.62-1.13-0.07
    Equity Share Capital7.487.483.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.83-1.51-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.83-1.51-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.83-1.51-0.19
    Diluted EPS-0.83-1.51-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #TCM
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:24 pm