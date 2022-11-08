TCM Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore, up 5.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.02 crore in September 2022 up 5.58% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.62 crore in September 2022 down 835.55% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2022 down 650% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2021.

TCM shares closed at 49.85 on November 04, 2022 (BSE) and has given 10.41% returns over the last 6 months and 5.01% over the last 12 months.