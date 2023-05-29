English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TCM Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore, up 262.24% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.91 crore in March 2023 up 262.24% from Rs. 1.36 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2023 up 35.49% from Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2023 up 46.48% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.

    TCM shares closed at 34.73 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.86% returns over the last 6 months and -12.85% over the last 12 months.

    TCM
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.910.791.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.910.791.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.67----
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.830.970.61
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.17-0.420.54
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.230.930.32
    Depreciation0.110.050.15
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.770.661.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.87-1.39-2.08
    Other Income----0.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.87-1.39-1.57
    Interest0.260.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.13-1.40-1.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.13-1.40-1.57
    Tax-0.02--0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.10-1.40-1.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.10-1.40-1.57
    Minority Interest0.090.11--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.01-1.29-1.57
    Equity Share Capital7.487.483.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.35-1.72-4.63
    Diluted EPS-1.35-1.72-4.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.35-1.72-4.63
    Diluted EPS-1.35-1.72-4.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #TCM
    first published: May 29, 2023 03:53 pm