TCM Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 51.64% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCM are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2022 down 51.64% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2022 down 199.03% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022 down 343.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

TCM shares closed at 38.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.56% returns over the last 6 months and 0.11% over the last 12 months.

TCM
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.36 0.11 2.80
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.36 0.11 2.80
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.61 0.20 1.83
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.54 -0.04 -0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.32 0.51 0.42
Depreciation 0.15 0.01 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.82 0.57 1.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.08 -1.15 -0.72
Other Income 0.51 0.00 0.38
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.57 -1.15 -0.34
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.57 -1.15 -0.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.57 -1.15 -0.34
Tax 0.00 -- 0.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.57 -1.15 -0.53
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.57 -1.15 -0.53
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.57 -1.15 -0.53
Equity Share Capital 3.40 3.40 3.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.63 -3.36 -1.54
Diluted EPS -4.63 -3.36 -1.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.63 -3.36 -1.54
Diluted EPS -4.63 -3.36 -1.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

