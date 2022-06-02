TCM Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore, down 51.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.36 crore in March 2022 down 51.64% from Rs. 2.80 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.57 crore in March 2022 down 199.03% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022 down 343.75% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

TCM shares closed at 38.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.56% returns over the last 6 months and 0.11% over the last 12 months.