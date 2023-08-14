English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TCM Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore, up 1071.22% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:01 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCM are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore in June 2023 up 1071.22% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 41.01% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 36.61% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.

    TCM shares closed at 37.94 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.27% returns over the last 6 months and -10.41% over the last 12 months.

    TCM
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.294.910.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.294.910.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.030.67--
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.032.831.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.440.17-1.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.760.230.26
    Depreciation0.060.110.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.741.770.77
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.77-0.87-1.14
    Other Income----0.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.77-0.87-1.13
    Interest0.000.260.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.78-1.13-1.13
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.78-1.13-1.13
    Tax---0.02--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.78-1.10-1.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.78-1.10-1.13
    Minority Interest0.110.09--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.67-1.01-1.13
    Equity Share Capital7.487.487.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.89-1.35-1.51
    Diluted EPS-0.89-1.35-1.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.89-1.35-1.51
    Diluted EPS-0.89-1.35-1.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pesticides & Agro Chemicals #Results #TCM
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!