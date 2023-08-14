TCM Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore, up 1071.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.29 crore in June 2023 up 1071.22% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2023 up 41.01% from Rs. 1.13 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2023 up 36.61% from Rs. 1.12 crore in June 2022.

TCM shares closed at 37.94 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 6.27% returns over the last 6 months and -10.41% over the last 12 months.