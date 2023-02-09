 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TCM Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 625.02% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 09:36 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCM are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 625.02% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 down 12.24% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 17.54% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

TCM
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.79 1.02 0.11
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.79 1.02 0.11
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.97 1.27 0.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.42 -0.56 -0.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.93 0.41 0.51
Depreciation 0.05 0.19 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.66 0.37 0.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.39 -0.66 -1.15
Other Income -- 0.02 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.39 -0.64 -1.15
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.40 -0.64 -1.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.40 -0.64 -1.15
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.40 -0.64 -1.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.40 -0.64 -1.15
Minority Interest 0.11 0.02 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.29 -0.62 -1.15
Equity Share Capital 7.48 7.48 3.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.72 -0.83 -3.36
Diluted EPS -1.72 -0.83 -3.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.72 -0.83 -3.36
Diluted EPS -1.72 -0.83 -3.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited