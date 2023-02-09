TCM Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore, up 625.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.79 crore in December 2022 up 625.02% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.29 crore in December 2022 down 12.24% from Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.34 crore in December 2022 down 17.54% from Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021.

TCM shares closed at 33.90 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.70% returns over the last 6 months and -21.24% over the last 12 months.