TCM Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 90.96% Y-o-Y
February 23, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TCM are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 90.96% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021 down 294.83% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021 down 290% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.
TCM shares closed at 56.20 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)
|TCM
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.11
|0.97
|1.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.11
|0.97
|1.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.20
|0.31
|0.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.04
|-0.37
|-0.24
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.51
|0.46
|0.34
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|0.62
|0.27
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-0.07
|0.55
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-0.07
|0.59
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.15
|-0.07
|0.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.15
|-0.07
|0.59
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.15
|-0.07
|0.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.15
|-0.07
|0.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.15
|-0.07
|0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|3.40
|3.40
|3.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.36
|-0.19
|1.73
|Diluted EPS
|-3.36
|-0.19
|1.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.36
|-0.19
|1.73
|Diluted EPS
|-3.36
|-0.19
|1.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
