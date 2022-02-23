TCM Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore, down 90.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.11 crore in December 2021 down 90.96% from Rs. 1.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2021 down 294.83% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2021 down 290% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

TCM shares closed at 56.20 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)