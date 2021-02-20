TCM Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore, up 233.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.20 crore in December 2020 up 233.56% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 up 981.11% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020 up 957.14% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2019.

TCM EPS has increased to Rs. 1.73 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.20 in December 2019.

TCM shares closed at 39.70 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)