TCI Industries Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore, up 551.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.58 crore in September 2021 up 551.07% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 91.94% from Rs. 0.41 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2021 up 108.57% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2020.

TCI Industries shares closed at 1,549.20 on November 08, 2021 (BSE)