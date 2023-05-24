TCI Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore, up 63.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.90 crore in March 2023 up 63.39% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2023 up 290.6% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2023 up 333.33% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

TCI Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2022.

TCI Industries shares closed at 1,220.00 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.01% returns over the last 6 months and -12.86% over the last 12 months.