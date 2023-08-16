English
    TCI Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 24.3% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 11:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TCI Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 24.3% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 36.6% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 46.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

    TCI Industries shares closed at 1,106.10 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.14% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.

    TCI Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.310.900.41
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.310.900.41
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.270.280.26
    Depreciation0.050.060.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.300.520.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.310.04-0.22
    Other Income0.040.030.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.270.07-0.19
    Interest0.010.020.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.280.05-0.21
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.280.05-0.21
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.280.05-0.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.280.05-0.21
    Equity Share Capital0.910.910.91
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.140.57-2.30
    Diluted EPS-3.140.57-2.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.140.57-2.30
    Diluted EPS-3.140.57-2.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 11:33 am

