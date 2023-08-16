TCI Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore, down 24.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.31 crore in June 2023 down 24.3% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 36.6% from Rs. 0.21 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 46.67% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022.

TCI Industries shares closed at 1,106.10 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.14% returns over the last 6 months and -16.83% over the last 12 months.